CBI busts Noida cybercrime syndicate defrauding US citizens of $8.5 million

How the scam worked and what's next:

Victims were threatened with frozen assets or legal trouble unless they paid up—usually through crypto wallets or foreign bank accounts.

The CBI's Operation Chakra led to raids in Noida, Delhi, and Kolkata on December 10 and 11, where ₹1.88 crore in cash and loads of devices were seized at the busted call center.

The investigation is still on, with CBI working with Interpol to track down more suspects and follow the money trail internationally.