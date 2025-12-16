Delhi pollution: Minister says sorry, points to long-standing issues
Delhi's Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has apologized for the city's toxic air and said it's not possible to fix years of pollution in just a few months.
After AQI numbers hit a concerning 498 last week, they've dropped to 377, but the air is still far from safe.
Why it matters to you
Delhi's air quality has been a significant concern this year—putting everyone at risk for serious health problems.
To fight back, the government will block fuel sales to vehicles without valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates after a one-day grace period and is rolling out more electric busses and cleanup projects.
The goal: cut vehicle emissions and tackle huge waste dumps, even as stubble burning and travel restrictions keep making things tough for everyone living in the city.