Delhi pollution: Minister says sorry, points to long-standing issues

Why it matters to you

Delhi's air quality has been a significant concern this year—putting everyone at risk for serious health problems.

To fight back, the government will block fuel sales to vehicles without valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates after a one-day grace period and is rolling out more electric busses and cleanup projects.

The goal: cut vehicle emissions and tackle huge waste dumps, even as stubble burning and travel restrictions keep making things tough for everyone living in the city.