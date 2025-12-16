Telangana braces for cold wave: IMD issues alert for 6 districts

Record lows sweep across the state

It's not just a few places—temperatures have dropped sharply in many districts.

Kohir in Sangareddy hit a chilly 7.4°C (the lowest so far), with Sirpur (Kumaram Bheem Asifabad) and Moinabad (Rangareddy) close behind at 7.9°C and 8.6°C.

Even urban spots like Uppal (10.8°C) and Maredpally (12°C) are shivering.

In total, 25 districts saw temperatures between 10°C and 14°C this week—so if you're heading out early or late, maybe grab that extra layer!