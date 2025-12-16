Telangana braces for cold wave: IMD issues alert for 6 districts
Heads up, Telangana! The weather department has put out a cold wave alert for Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy on December 17, 2025.
While Hyderabad will see clear skies with some mist or haze and temps ranging from 29°C during the day to a chilly 14°C at night, other parts of the state are feeling the winter bite even more.
Record lows sweep across the state
It's not just a few places—temperatures have dropped sharply in many districts.
Kohir in Sangareddy hit a chilly 7.4°C (the lowest so far), with Sirpur (Kumaram Bheem Asifabad) and Moinabad (Rangareddy) close behind at 7.9°C and 8.6°C.
Even urban spots like Uppal (10.8°C) and Maredpally (12°C) are shivering.
In total, 25 districts saw temperatures between 10°C and 14°C this week—so if you're heading out early or late, maybe grab that extra layer!