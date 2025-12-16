Next Article
PM Modi's Jordan visit 'immensely productive,' strengthens ties with King
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just wrapped up his visit to Jordan, calling it "immensely productive."
He and King Abdullah II talked about boosting defense, energy, trade, and regional security.
They also signed multiple agreements—from renewable energy to cultural exchanges—aiming to bring the two countries closer.
Why does it matter?
Modi invited Jordanian businesses to invest in India's fast-growing economy.
He also pitched Indian pharma and tech manufacturing in Jordan as a launchpad for West Asia and Africa.
This visit kicks off a multi-nation tour focused on building stronger ties with the Global South—showing how India is looking outward for new opportunities and partnerships.