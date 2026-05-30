9 ISI, Dawood-linked terrorists planning attacks in India arrested

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested nine suspected terrorists with links to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Mumbai underworld. The suspects were allegedly planning attacks on key installations and security personnel in major cities, including Delhi and Mumbai. A cache of arms and explosives, including sophisticated pistols and grenades, was recovered from the accused during a coordinated operation based on specific intelligence inputs, according to India Today.

Investigation details Some suspects are foreign nationals The arrested suspects are from various states, including Delhi, Maharashtra, and Punjab. Some of them are foreign nationals, but their identities and nationalities have not been revealed yet. Preliminary investigations indicate that these suspects were in touch with Pakistan-backed operatives who were directing them on potential targets such as power plants, nuclear facilities, airports, etc.

Ongoing probe Investigating possible links to organized crime networks The Special Cell is now probing the financial trail, communication records, and wider network associated with the module. Investigators are looking into possible links between the accused and organized crime networks for logistics, funding, etc. This operation comes after recent arrests linked to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's underworld-terror network, allegedly backed by ISI.

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