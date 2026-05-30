9 ISI, Dawood-linked terrorists planning attacks in India arrested
What's the story
The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested nine suspected terrorists with links to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Mumbai underworld. The suspects were allegedly planning attacks on key installations and security personnel in major cities, including Delhi and Mumbai. A cache of arms and explosives, including sophisticated pistols and grenades, was recovered from the accused during a coordinated operation based on specific intelligence inputs, according to India Today.
Investigation details
Some suspects are foreign nationals
The arrested suspects are from various states, including Delhi, Maharashtra, and Punjab. Some of them are foreign nationals, but their identities and nationalities have not been revealed yet. Preliminary investigations indicate that these suspects were in touch with Pakistan-backed operatives who were directing them on potential targets such as power plants, nuclear facilities, airports, etc.
Ongoing probe
Investigating possible links to organized crime networks
The Special Cell is now probing the financial trail, communication records, and wider network associated with the module. Investigators are looking into possible links between the accused and organized crime networks for logistics, funding, etc. This operation comes after recent arrests linked to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's underworld-terror network, allegedly backed by ISI.
Historical context
Dawood Ibrahim's syndicate linked to ISI
Dawood Ibrahim, who was accused of masterminding the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, is believed to be living in Karachi under Pakistani protection. The United States had designated him a Specially Designated Global Terrorist in 2003 and claimed his syndicate, D-Company, had formed a "strategic alliance" with ISI. Security agencies allege D-Company's involvement in smuggling arms, circulating fake currency, and supporting extremist networks.