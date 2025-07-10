Next Article
A bizarre mix-up: Bihar woman's voter ID features CM's photo
A woman in Bihar was surprised to receive her updated voter ID card—only to find Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's photo instead of her own.
The mix-up happened during a routine correction in the electoral roll, and Abhilasha Kumari and her husband say officials brushed off their concerns when they reported it.
Incident raises questions about reliability of voter registration process
With elections coming up, this blunder has sparked questions about how reliable the voter registration process really is.
Not only did the incident draw criticism from political rivals, but local authorities have now launched an inquiry and removed the official responsible.
For voters especially, it's a reminder to double-check your documents—and expect accountability from the system.