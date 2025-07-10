India boosts strike capabilities with LORA missiles
The Indian Air Force is looking to equip its Su-30MKI fighters with the Israeli AIR LORA missile, aiming for more accurate long-range strikes after recent successes with Rampage missiles.
This move could help India hit tough or high-value targets from a safer distance.
What is the AIR LORA missile?
AIR LORA, built by Israel Aerospace Industries, is a supersonic missile that can reach up to 430km.
It uses smart navigation and a fire-and-forget system, so pilots don't have to stick around in danger zones.
It can even get new target info mid-flight and comes with options for different warheads.
IAF's move shows India's growing air power
This upgrade is part of the IAF's bigger push to modernize—like teaming up with Bharat Electronics Limited for local production.
With advanced weapons like these, India's air power gets a serious boost.