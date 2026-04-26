India's peak power demand hits all-time high of 256.11GW

India 's peak power demand hit an all-time high of 256.11GW yesterday, as per the latest data from the Power Ministry. The spike is attributed to an intensifying heat wave across the country, which has led to increased usage of cooling devices like air conditioners and desert coolers. The previous record was set just a day earlier on Friday at 252.07GW.

Weather impact Heat wave conditions across the country The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has observed that temperatures in several parts of the country have been significantly above normal, by over five degree Celsius. This indicates a growing heat stress situation. On Saturday, Delhi recorded its highest maximum temperature of the year so far at 42.8 degree Celsius, the highest since 2022 when it had hit 43.5 degree Celsius on April 28.

Demand increase Peak power demand in April As temperatures have risen in April, India's peak power demand has also gone up. The highest electricity supply recorded on April 22 was 239.70GW, which rose to 240.12GW the next day. However, in the first half of this month, the peak power demand met remained below last year's figure of 235.32GW for April.

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