India's peak power demand hits all-time high of 256.11GW
What's the story
India's peak power demand hit an all-time high of 256.11GW yesterday, as per the latest data from the Power Ministry. The spike is attributed to an intensifying heat wave across the country, which has led to increased usage of cooling devices like air conditioners and desert coolers. The previous record was set just a day earlier on Friday at 252.07GW.
Weather impact
Heat wave conditions across the country
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has observed that temperatures in several parts of the country have been significantly above normal, by over five degree Celsius. This indicates a growing heat stress situation. On Saturday, Delhi recorded its highest maximum temperature of the year so far at 42.8 degree Celsius, the highest since 2022 when it had hit 43.5 degree Celsius on April 28.
Demand increase
Peak power demand in April
As temperatures have risen in April, India's peak power demand has also gone up. The highest electricity supply recorded on April 22 was 239.70GW, which rose to 240.12GW the next day. However, in the first half of this month, the peak power demand met remained below last year's figure of 235.32GW for April.
Future projections
Experts warn of rising temperatures
Experts predict that the demand for electricity could further increase due to more severe heat waves. This would lead to more frequent use of air conditioners, coolers, and other appliances by the domestic and commercial consumers trying to combat rising temperatures. The IMD has already forecasted harsh summer conditions this year.