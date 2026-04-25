India's peak power demand hits record high of 252.07GW
What's the story
India's peak power demand has hit a record high of 252.07GW yesterday, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Power. The spike comes as an intense heat wave grips the country, leading to increased use of cooling devices such as air conditioners and desert coolers. The previous record was set in May 2024 with a peak power demand of 250GW.
Future projections
Experts warn of rising electricity demand
Experts believe that the demand and consumption of electricity could continue to rise due to worsening heat wave conditions. They anticipate more frequent use of air conditioners, coolers, and other appliances by both domestic and commercial consumers as they try to cope with rising temperatures across the country. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also forecasted harsh summers this year, especially in May and June.
Past records
Peak power demand in summer last year
Last summer (April 2025 onward), the peak power demand hit 242.77GW in June but remained below the government's projection of 277GW. The all-time high demand of around 250GW was recorded in May 2024, while the previous record was set at 243.27GW in September 2023. These figures highlight the growing electricity needs during India's hot months and how they are affected by weather patterns like heat waves.