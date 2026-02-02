A man runs across the top of a plane: Details
On Saturday evening, a 24-year-old man managed to get past security at Valencia's Manises Airport and climbed onto the roof of a Vueling plane about to fly to Amsterdam.
He ran across the top for nearly 10 minutes, causing quite a scene and causing a roughly two-and-a-half-hour delay.
Thankfully, police convinced him to come down safely—no one was hurt.
The man is now under investigation
Police acted fast and found the man showing clear signs of mental distress. He was taken to a hospital for help and is now under investigation for breaching aviation safety laws.
The incident has people asking how airport security could be bypassed so easily—and left many travelers waiting an extra 2.5 hours for their flight.