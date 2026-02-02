LOADING...
Steven Spielberg wins 1st Grammy, joins prestigious EGOT club
By Isha Sharma
Feb 02, 2026
08:57 am
What's the story

Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg has officially joined the prestigious EGOT club. The 79-year-old director bagged his first Grammy Award for producing the documentary Music by John Williams, which won Best Music Film. This win was announced during the non-televised premiere ceremony before the main show of the Grammys on Sunday night (local time). With this achievement, Spielberg now holds an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award!

Award history

Spielberg joins these legendary names

Spielberg is reportedly the 22nd person to achieve EGOT status. He joins the ranks of Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks, Elton John, Whoopi Goldberg, John Legend, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jennifer Hudson, and Viola Davis. The filmmaker has four Emmys for The Pacific, Band of Brothers, Steven Spielberg Presents: A Pinky & The Brain Christmas, and Steven Spielberg Presents Taken. He also has three Oscars for Schindler's List (1993) and Saving Private Ryan (1998).

Documentary details

More about his Grammy win

The documentary Music by John Williams is a tribute to Spielberg's long-standing collaboration with composer John Williams. The film features voices from George Lucas to Yo-Yo Ma, highlighting the iconic scores of blockbusters like Jaws, E.T., and the Star Wars franchise. In his statement, Spielberg expressed gratitude to Grammy voters for recognizing Music by John Williams and emphasized the "immeasurable influence" of Williams on culture and music over the past 50 years.

Additional achievements

Other achievements and awards

Apart from his recent Grammy win, Spielberg is also a Tony Award winner for producing A Strange Loop (2022). He has been nominated for an Oscar 9 times in the Best Director category. His other notable works include directing the acclaimed films Jaws (1975), Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977), Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Jurassic Park (1993), and Lincoln (2012).

