Steven Spielberg wins 1st Grammy, joins prestigious EGOT club

Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg has officially joined the prestigious EGOT club. The 79-year-old director bagged his first Grammy Award for producing the documentary Music by John Williams, which won Best Music Film. This win was announced during the non-televised premiere ceremony before the main show of the Grammys on Sunday night (local time). With this achievement, Spielberg now holds an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award!

Award history Spielberg joins these legendary names Spielberg is reportedly the 22nd person to achieve EGOT status. He joins the ranks of Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks, Elton John, Whoopi Goldberg, John Legend, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jennifer Hudson, and Viola Davis. The filmmaker has four Emmys for The Pacific, Band of Brothers, Steven Spielberg Presents: A Pinky & The Brain Christmas, and Steven Spielberg Presents Taken. He also has three Oscars for Schindler's List (1993) and Saving Private Ryan (1998).

Documentary details More about his Grammy win The documentary Music by John Williams is a tribute to Spielberg's long-standing collaboration with composer John Williams. The film features voices from George Lucas to Yo-Yo Ma, highlighting the iconic scores of blockbusters like Jaws, E.T., and the Star Wars franchise. In his statement, Spielberg expressed gratitude to Grammy voters for recognizing Music by John Williams and emphasized the "immeasurable influence" of Williams on culture and music over the past 50 years.

