A Padmakumar says he was excluded from Sabarimala women's entry
The debate over women entering Kerala's Sabarimala temple is back in the spotlight.
Then TDB president A Padmakumar says he was purposely kept out of key events in January 2019, right when two women entered the shrine with police support.
This all happened after a big Supreme Court decision in 2018 allowed menstruating women to visit, a move that led to major protests.
CPI hints Padmakumar faces discipline
Padmakumar claims both he and a senior police officer were told to stay away during the women's entry.
After being linked to a gold loss case at Sabarimala, he stepped back from the Communist Party of India (CPI).
CPI's state secretary M V Govindan said any explanation should come from Padmakumar himself and hinted at possible disciplinary action, bringing fresh attention to this ongoing issue.