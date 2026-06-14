A Padmakumar says he was excluded from Sabarimala women's entry

CPI hints Padmakumar faces discipline

Padmakumar claims both he and a senior police officer were told to stay away during the women's entry.

After being linked to a gold loss case at Sabarimala, he stepped back from the Communist Party of India (CPI).

CPI's state secretary M V Govindan said any explanation should come from Padmakumar himself and hinted at possible disciplinary action, bringing fresh attention to this ongoing issue.