MP student cleans river; gets praised by Anand Mahindra
What's the story
A 20-year-old college student from Madhya Pradesh has become an unlikely environmental hero. Known as Bittu Tabahi on social media, he took it upon himself to clean the heavily polluted Ajnar River in his hometown of Biaora, Rajgarh district. His efforts have transformed stretches of the river and earned him praise from industrialist Anand Mahindra and thousands of social media users.
Activism journey
Tabahi started his mission on Republic Day
Tabahi, whose real name is Surendra Singh Choudhary, started his mission on January 26, 2026.
He was disheartened to see the river being used as a dumping ground for plastic waste, discarded bottles, and religious offerings. The water was barely visible beneath the garbage in several stretches.
Unlike large-scale government clean-up drives that use machinery, Tabahi's campaign was almost entirely manual.
Personal toll
He spent around ₹30,000 on this endeavor
Armed with basic tools and often working without protective gear, Tabahi entered the polluted river to remove plastic bags, bottles, and algae by hand.
He also cleared clogged sections of the riverbank to improve water flow.
To fund his mission, he and a few friends pooled money to buy cleaning tools and dustbins. Over time, he spent around ₹30,000 on this endeavor.
Health risks
Facing criticism from locals
Despite his efforts, Tabahi faced criticism from some locals who accused him of seeking social media attention.
The polluted water also caused skin infections and irritation on his hands and feet. However, he continued working on the river for months.
His persistence produced visible results, with before-and-after images shared online showing dramatic improvements in several sections of the Ajnar River.
Civic debate
Work raises larger questions about civic responsibility
Tabahi's work has sparked a larger conversation about civic responsibility and local authorities' roles.
Many social media users questioned why an individual had to take on work that local authorities are expected to handle.
Some suggested involving him in official clean-up drives or subcontracting him for such jobs.
Despite facing criticism for allegedly doing it for attention, Tabahi explained his work took months of effort: more than three months per ghat.
Civic engagement
Need for greater civic engagement in keeping public spaces clean
Tabahi's work has highlighted the need for greater civic engagement in keeping public spaces clean.
His efforts have drawn national attention but little practical assistance from authorities.
Despite health risks and personal sacrifices, he continues to return to the river, removing garbage and trying to prevent more plastic waste from accumulating in the water.