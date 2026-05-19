Aadhaar online updates now free till June 2027

Aadhaar, a 12-digit unique identification number issued to Indian residents, is widely accepted as proof of identity and address for government and private services. The UIDAI's move to extend the free online document update facility is aimed at encouraging more residents to keep their demographic details updated through digital channels.

User guide

How to update documents online?

To update their Aadhaar documents online, you have to visit the myAadhaar portal and log in using your Aadhaar number and OTP. Now, upload scanned copies of valid PoI and PoA documents, submit the request online, and save the 14-digit Update Request Number (URN) to track application status. For address updates, you need to log in to the Aadhaar self-service update portal, click on 'Proceed to Update Address,' enter new address details with supporting proof before submitting their request.