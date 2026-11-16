Aadhaar optional in Delhi as alternative IDs accepted for services
Big update for Delhiites: Recently, you can use your voter ID, passport, or driver's license as valid ID proof to access government services.
Aadhaar is no longer a must; if you don't have it or prefer not to use it, you won't be denied any service.
Rule widens identity proof options
This new rule is all about making things easier and more transparent.
The government wants to give everyone more choice in how they prove their identity and make sure no one feels forced to share their Aadhaar details.
It's meant to streamline processes and improve access without limiting your options.