Aadolin Prabha falls from moving suburban train after phone snatching
Aadolin Prabha, a 25-year-old forensic staff member with Chennai Police, was hurt after she fell from a moving suburban train on Sunday night.
This happened near Tambaram Sanatorium station when a man snatched her phone as the train started rolling.
Prabha fought back, but lost her balance and fell off. Passengers helped her right away.
She was first taken to a government hospital and then moved to a private one for further treatment.
Ajay Nayak detained, wife attempts suicide
The suspect, Ajay Nayak from Assam, was reportedly drunk and was detained by bystanders before being handed over to the Railway Protection Force.
Later, his wife showed up at the police station with their baby, demanding his release.
When she was refused, she attempted suicide, but railway staff intervened and counseled her.
The family had been traveling home when all this unfolded.