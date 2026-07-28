Aadolin Prabha falls from moving suburban train after phone snatching

Aadolin Prabha, a 25-year-old forensic staff member with Chennai Police, was hurt after she fell from a moving suburban train on Sunday night.

This happened near Tambaram Sanatorium station when a man snatched her phone as the train started rolling.

Prabha fought back, but lost her balance and fell off. Passengers helped her right away.

She was first taken to a government hospital and then moved to a private one for further treatment.