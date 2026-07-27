Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's cricketing intelligence impresses VVS Laxman: Details here

Laxman also highlighted Sooryavanshi's growth since his breakout 2026 IPL season, where he had been the MVP with 776 runs at a strike rate of 237.30.

The coach was particularly impressed with how much the young cricketer has evolved as a person in the past six months.

"His maturity, understanding, and awareness over the last six months have skyrocketed," Laxman said after the youngster's heroics in the final match.