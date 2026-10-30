AAIB probes Uttarakhand helicopter crash killing 6 including the pilot
India
A tragic helicopter crash in Uttarakhand took the lives of six people, including the pilot, after the helicopter hit a hillside about an hour after leaving Badrinath for Dehradun.
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB)'s team has already left for the site to look into what went wrong.
Char Dham records 9 helicopter incidents
Helicopter accidents are not new in the Char Dham area: there have been nine occurrences, including 8 accidents and 1 serious incident, since 2015, mostly linked to pilots not following standard procedures.
Interestingly, during COVID-19 restrictions in 2020 and 2021, when flights were limited, there were no accidents reported. This highlights how tighter controls can make a real difference in safety.