ODI Tri-Series, England earn consolation victory over Sri Lanka: Stats
What's the story
Ben Duckett's stunning century helped England secure a consolation victory over Sri Lanka by 55 runs in the ODI Tri-Series on Thursday. The match, played at Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore, saw England smash 386/5 in 50 overs. Duckett shared crucial partnerships with Tom Banton and Harry Brook. In response, crucual knocks from Kusal Mendis and Pavan Rathnayake weren't enough as England beat Sri Lanka.
Match dynamics
How did Sri Lanka's chase pan out?
In response, Sri Lanka's Rathnayake (118 off 77 balls) and Mendis (89) put up a strong fight.
They took the team past 300 with five wickets in hand, threatening to pull off another famous chase like last week's against England.
However, Liam Dawson (4/49) broke through Rathnayake's resistance while Sonny Baker (2/75) also took key wickets as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 331 in 45.1 overs.
England
England score 386/5 in 50 overs
Banton and Duckett handed England a sound start and kept the scoreboard moving along nicely.
In the 16th over of England's innings, Duckett completed his fifty off 46 balls.
He kept playing his shots and forged a solid opening stand.
After Banton's dismissal in the 25th over, Duckett was joined by Brook. He completed his century thereafter and added 107 runs alongside Brook.
Will Jacks (30), Jordan Cox (43) and Sam Curran (21*) played useful knocks.
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Who were Sri Lanka's wicket-takers?
Asitha Fernando picked 2/63 from his 10 overs (1 maiden). Dilshan Madushanka claimed 1/64 from 9 overs. Eshan Malinga conceded 101 runs from his 10 overs and claimed one scalp. Dasun Shanaka bowled 7 overs and managed 1/49.
Duckett
6th ODI century from Duckett's blade
Duckett faced 132 balls for his knock of 167. He hammered 24 fours.
Notably, this was Duckett's 2nd successive century of the series.
He smashed 105 versus Pakistan.
In 44 ODIs, Duckett now owns 1,974 runs at 45.9. He clocked his 6th ODI ton (50s: 10).
In 8 matches versus Sri Lanka, Duckett has scored 403 runs at 50.37 (100s: 1, 50s: 2).
Do you know?
An average of 81.85 on Pakistan soil
As per Cricinfo, Duckett averages a solid 81.85 on Pakistani soil in ODIs. In 7 matches, he has scored 573 runs with the help of three centuries. His strike rate is 106.7.
Banton
Tom Banton slams his 5th half-century in ODIs
Banton's 74 was laced with 8 fours and 2 sixes. In 14 ODIs, he now owns 566 runs at 43.53. He clocked his 5th fifty (100s: 1).
As per Cricinfo, in 5 ODIs against Sri Lanka, Banton has scored 333 runs at 66.6. He owns three fifties and a ton.
In the ongoing tourney, Banton scored 185 runs from 4 matches at 46.25 (50s: 3).
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Key numbers for Brook, Jacks and Cox
Brook scored a 34-ball 44. He now owns 1,782 ODI runs from 48 games and averages 40.50. Jacks smashed a 21-ball 30 and now has 930 runs from 33 ODIs. He averages 35.76. In 8 ODIs, Cox (43) now owns 165 runs. He averages 23.57.
Mendis
Kusal Mendis slams his 37th fifty in ODI cricket
Mendis' knock of 89 came off 71 balls. He smashed 8 fours and 5 sixes.
With this effort, he now owns 5,273 runs from 163 ODIs at 36.13. He clocked his 37th fifty (100s: 7).
As per Cricinfo, Mendis has amassed 713 runs versus England from 18 matches at 41.94. He recorded his 5th fifty (100s: 1).
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1,000 runs at neutral venues for Mendis
Mendis also surpassed 1,000 ODI runs at neutral venues. He owns 1,010 runs from 35 matches at 30.6. He recorded his 6th fifty (100s: 1). Meanwhile, in 8 ODIs on Pakistan soil, Mendis owns 261 runs at 32.62 (50s: 2).
Do you know?
41st fifty in List A cricket
Mendis now has 41 fifties in List A cricket. Playing his 199th match (194 innings), Mendis has amassed 6,139 runs at an average of around 34. Besides 41 fifties, he has smashed 8 hundreds.
Pavan
All of Rathnayake's 3 ODI tons have come against England
Rathnayake's 118 off 77 balls had a six and 15 fours.
In 13 ODIs, he owns 647 runs at 58.81 with three centuries and a fifty under his belt.
Notably, he slammed his 2nd successive ton against England.
All of his 3 ODI tons have come against England.
As per Cricinfo, he averages 61.12 versus England and owns 489 runs from 8 matches (100s: 3).
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Rathnayake surpasses 3,500 runs in List A cricket
Playing his 101st match in List A cricket, Rathnayake raced to 3,515 runs at an average of 48-plus. He slammed his 9th hundred in 50 overs cricket and also has 16 fifties under his belt.
Dawson
Dawson floors Sri Lanka, picks 4/49
Dawson bowled 10 overs and bagged 4/49.
He recorded his maiden four-fer in ODIs. From 14 ODIs, Dawson has bagged 19 scalps. He averages 31.
13 of his ODI scalps have come versus Sri Lanka from 8 games. He averages 22.38 versus Sri Lanka.
Overall in List A cricket, Dawson has picked 194 scalps from 177 games (158 innings) at 29-plus. He recorded his 9th four-fer.