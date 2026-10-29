ODI Tri-Series, England earn consolation victory over Sri Lanka: Stats

In response, Sri Lanka's Rathnayake (118 off 77 balls) and Mendis (89) put up a strong fight.

They took the team past 300 with five wickets in hand, threatening to pull off another famous chase like last week's against England.

However, Liam Dawson (4/49) broke through Rathnayake's resistance while Sonny Baker (2/75) also took key wickets as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 331 in 45.1 overs.