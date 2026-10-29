England's Tom Banton slams his 5th half-century in ODIs: Stats

Banton and Duckett handed England a sound start and kept the scoreboard moving along nicely.

In the 18th over of England's innings, Banton completed his fifty off 50 balls.

Banton attacked Eshan Malinga for two fours in the 20th over and then helped England surpass 150 with a six off Dunith Wellalage's bowling.

In the 25th over, Dasun Shanaka dismissed Banton with a slower ball.