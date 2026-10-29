England's Tom Banton slams his 5th half-century in ODIs: Stats
What's the story
England cricket team's Tom Banton chipped in with a defiant 74-run knock versus Sri Lanka in the ODI Tri-Nation series. The sixth match of the series which is a dead rubber contest saw England smash 386/5 in 50 overs at Gadaffi Stadium Lahore. Notably, Banton was part of a 163-run stand for the 1st wicket alongside centurion Ben Duckett. Here are further details.
Knock
Banton plays his part for England
Banton and Duckett handed England a sound start and kept the scoreboard moving along nicely.
In the 18th over of England's innings, Banton completed his fifty off 50 balls.
Banton attacked Eshan Malinga for two fours in the 20th over and then helped England surpass 150 with a six off Dunith Wellalage's bowling.
In the 25th over, Dasun Shanaka dismissed Banton with a slower ball.
Runs
4th fifty-plus score for Banton against Sri Lanka
Banton's 74 was laced with 8 fours and 2 sixes.
In 14 ODIs, he now owns 566 runs at 43.53. He clocked his 5th fifty (100s: 1).
As per Cricinfo, in 5 ODIs against Sri Lanka, Banton has scored 333 runs at 66.6. He owns three fifties and a ton.
In the ongoing tourney, Banton scored 185 runs from 4 matches at 46.25 (50s: 3).
Information
Partnership record for Banton and Duckett
Banton and Duckett's 163-run stand is now the 3rd-highest for the 1st wicket for England versus Sri Lanka in ODIs. Overall, it's the 5th-highest stand for England (any wicket) against the Lankans.