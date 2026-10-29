ODI Tri-Series, Ben Duckett smashes 167 versus Sri Lanka: Stats
What's the story
England cricket team's Ben Duckett hammered a defiant 167-run knock versus Sri Lanka in the ODI Tri-Nation series. The sixth match of the series which is a dead rubber contest saw England smash 386/5 in 50 overs at Gadaffi Stadium Lahore. Notably, Duckett was part of a 163-run stand for the 1st wicket alongside Tom Banton (74). Here are further details and stats.
Knock
Duckett adds two massive stands
Banton and Duckett handed England a sound start and kept the scoreboard moving along nicely.
In the 16th over of England's innings, Duckett completed his fifty off 46 balls.
He kept playing his shots and forged a solid opening stand.
After Banton's dismissal in the 25th over, Duckett was joined by Harry Brook.
He completed his century thereafter and added 107 runs alongside Brook.
Information
Duckett falls after helping England surpass 300
After Brook departed for 44 runs, Will Jacks joined Duckett and they added 31 runs for the 3rd wicket. Duckett's stay ended in the 42nd over with England being 301/3. Pacer Eshan Malinga dismissed Duckett.
Runs
6th ODI century from Duckett's blade
Duckett faced 132 balls for his knock of 167. He hammered 24 fours.
Notably, this was Duckett's 2nd successive century of the series. He smashed 105 versus Pakistan.
In 44 ODIs, Duckett now owns 1,974 runs at 45.9. He clocked his 6th ODI ton (50s: 10).
In 8 matches versus Sri Lanka, Duckett has scored 403 runs at 50.37 (100s: 1, 50s: 2).
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An average of 81.85 on Pakistan soil
As per Cricinfo, Duckett averages a solid 81.85 on Pakistani soil in ODIs. In 7 matches, he has scored 573 runs with the help of three centuries. His strike rate is 106.7.