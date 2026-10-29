Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz records his 32nd duck in T20s: Stats

In T20Is, Gurbaz has now recorded his 13th duck for the Afghans.

From 92 matches, he owns 2,313 runs at 25.14 with one hundred and 13 fifties.

Meanwhile, this was his 2nd duck against Zimbabwe. He owns 443 runs from 15 matches at 29.43 (50s: 2).

7 of Gubraz's 13 ducks have come at neutral venues from 54 matches.