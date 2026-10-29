Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz records his 32nd duck in T20s: Stats
What's the story
Afghanistan cricket team's Rahmanullah Gurbaz recorded a two-ball duck versus Zimbabwe in the 2nd T20I at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Gurbaz was dismissed by Brad Evans in the 1st over of the contest. Gurbaz wanted to go over long-off and was instead caught at cover. It was a massive start for Zimbabwe with Evans then dismissing Mohammad Akram (0). Here's more.
Information
Gurbaz equals these players with 32 ducks
As per Cricinfo, Gurbaz now owns 32 ducks overall in the 20-over format. From 282 matches (279 innings), he owns 7,116 runs at 26.06. He has hit 4 tons and 44 fifties. Gurbaz has now equaled Rohit Sharma, James Vince and Soumya Sarkar in terms of ducks (32 each).
T20Is
13th duck in T20Is, including 2 versus Zimbabwe
In T20Is, Gurbaz has now recorded his 13th duck for the Afghans.
From 92 matches, he owns 2,313 runs at 25.14 with one hundred and 13 fifties.
Meanwhile, this was his 2nd duck against Zimbabwe. He owns 443 runs from 15 matches at 29.43 (50s: 2).
7 of Gubraz's 13 ducks have come at neutral venues from 54 matches.
Information
Five T20I ducks in calendar year 2026
Gurbaz has recorded six T20 ducks in calendar year 2026. From 31 matches, he has scored 1,037 runs at 34.56. He has 2 tons and 7 fifties. Meanwhile, 5 of his 6 T20 ducks in 2026 have come in T20Is. From 12 games, he has 246 runs at 20.5 for the Afghans.