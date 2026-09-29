AAIB report finds safety lapses in Tecnam P2006T Kanpur crash

The AAIB says there were not proper systems in place for tracking flight data: random checks were claimed but not backed up with records.

They are urging India's aviation authority (DGCA) to tighten up monitoring rules.

With no black box on board, investigators are now working with experts from Italy and the US to recover data from devices found at the site.

The main goal? Prevent future accidents by making sure safety checks are actually followed and documented.