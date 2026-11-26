AAMTA leads Assam strike against tough vehicle safety device rules
Travel in Assam has hit a major snag as thousands of busses and cabs are off the roads, thanks to an indefinite strike by commercial transporters.
Led by the All Assam Motor Transport Association (AAMTA), the protest is all about pushing back against new rules on vehicle safety devices and fitness checks, which drivers say are just too tough.
Transport unions demand more SLD installers
Transport unions say high compliance costs and heavy fines are making life tough for vehicle owners.
They're also frustrated with only one agency handling speed-limiting device (SLD) installations since 2017 and want more options for getting these devices fitted.
Plus, they're calling out outdated speed testing methods and want simpler ways to upload SLD certificates, suggesting manufacturers should handle uploads instead of local offices.
The strike isn't just hitting daily commuters; even airport and railway rides have taken a hit.