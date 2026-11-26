New York bans AI toys that talk to children
What's the story
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a legislation banning the manufacture and sale of artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot-powered toys for five years. The ban covers talking stuffed animals, dolls, and robots that use the internet to hold conversations with children. The move comes amid concerns over the potential dangers these AI toys pose to children's safety and privacy.
Parental concerns
Governor Hochul's commitment to public safety
Governor Hochul stressed that parents shouldn't have to worry about "dangerous chatbots disguised as toys" exposing their children to inappropriate conversations or compromising their privacy.
She described the measure as "deeply personal," saying it's her responsibility to prioritize New York families.
The move is also part of a broader moratorium on AI data center construction in the state, reflecting Hochul's commitment to regulating emerging technologies for public safety.
Content concerns
Alarming revelations about AI toys' conversations
A recent NBC News study highlighted the dangers of AI toys. It found that Pixie Paw, a toy aimed at kids as young as three, had shared information about firing squads and massacres.
Another toy, Pixie Paw Smart Interactive Plush Cat, even explained gang rape.
These revelations have raised alarms over the potential exposure of children to inappropriate content through these seemingly innocent toys.
Legal backing
Attorney General supports ban, pledges enforcement
New York Attorney General Letitia James has backed the ban, saying that AI chatbots in children's toys "are exposing young people to inappropriate content and putting their mental health at risk."
She pledged her office would "not hesitate to enforce this law and other measures to stop AI systems from doing harm."
The move is part of a wider effort to protect children from potential risks posed by advanced technologies.
Safety concerns
Report highlights risks of AI toys
The US Public Interest Research Group Education Fund (PIRG) recently released a report, "Trouble in Toyland," which found that AI chatbot-enabled toys marketed to kids as young as three discussed sexually explicit topics.
They also told kids where they could find matches at home and acted upset when a child had to leave.
Some of these toys had few or no parental controls, and their safety limits weakened over time.
Regulatory push
Calls for stricter regulations on AI toys
State Senator Andrew Gounardes and LaVita Tuff from Mothers Against Media Addiction have also called for stricter regulations on AI toys.
They emphasized the need for safety in children's playthings, with Tuff saying "toys containing AI should only be sold if they are safe by design."
The calls come amid growing concerns over the potential risks posed by these advanced technologies in everyday products like toys.