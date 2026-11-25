AAP sarpanch couple shot at in Daleke village escape unharmed
An AAP sarpanch couple, Manjit Kaur and Sukhbir Singh, were shot at while riding their motorcycle in Daleke village, Punjab.
Amazingly, they were not hurt: none of the bullets hit them.
Police identify attackers with criminal background
Police have identified the attackers, who have a criminal background and a personal feud with Singh's family.
Kaur believes the shooting was payback for her husband's fight against local drug trafficking, saying, "drug smugglers targeted him to silence his voice against the drug menace."
Police are reviewing CCTV footage and investigating further.