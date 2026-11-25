Fan project to run GTA 6 on PC shut down
What's the story
Take-Two, the publisher of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), has issued a DMCA takedown notice against Leonida, a fan-led project to port GTA 6 to PC. The project was started by 15-year-old modder "NotRexed" and aimed at translating a leaked Xbox build of the game for native Windows use. The leak came from Cyberleek, who had previously shared several gameplay videos of GTA 6 earlier this year.
Legal action
Take-Two targets GitHub repositories
Take-Two's IP enforcement team has targeted the main GitHub repository of Leonida and over 2,900 forks of it.
The company claims that these projects "infringes upon Take-Two's copyrighted works and facilitates copyright infringement of Rockstar Games title, Grand Theft Auto VI."
Despite some success in getting the game to boot on PC with AI tools like Claude, full recompilation remains a challenge for modders.
Ongoing projects
Other projects also in the race to port GTA 6
PortWatch VI is monitoring the ongoing attempts to recompile, emulate, or port the leaked Xbox build of GTA 6 to PC.
At present, the leading project in this race is called VIctory.
Some developers are also experimenting with XCL, a compatibility layer for running Xbox Series X games on Windows PCs.
Release timeline
Official PC version expected in early 2027
Despite the legal action against fan-led projects, Take-Two's move indicates that an official PC version of GTA 6 could be on the horizon.
The game was released on November 19, 2026, exclusively for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.
Although Rockstar Games has not confirmed an official release date for the PC version, reports suggest it could be launched in Q1 2027 (between January and March).