Anthropic falls below IPO price: Is it time to buy?
What's the story
Anthropic, the AI company that recently made headlines with its record-breaking $93.5 billion IPO, closed down 6.5% on Tuesday. The recent decline has pushed the company's stock below its IPO price of $83. The fall comes after a stellar debut on Nasdaq where Anthropic's shares opened 34% up at $111.50 per share on November 19.
Market reaction
Chip manufacturers' stocks decline following NVIDIA's CEO reinstatement
Despite the oversubscription of Anthropic's IPO, with nearly half of institutional investors missing out on shares, the current market response seems tepid.
Major chip manufacturers such as NVIDIA, AMD and Intel have all seen their stocks dip during intraday trading on Tuesday.
The downturn comes after NVIDIA reinstated CEO Jensen Huang in a surprising move after his removal earlier this month.
Analyst outlook
Analysts optimistic about Anthropic's long-term potential
Despite the recent downturn, analysts at Canaccord Genuity are optimistic about Anthropic's long-term potential.
They believe the company is building "one of the most important enterprise technology franchises of the AI era," and that its growth opportunity is much larger than traditional software spending.
The firm has started covering Anthropic with a 'buy' rating and a price target of $135 per share.
Coverage initiation
Wedbush and Oppenheimer analysts bullish on AI start-up
Wedbush analysts have also started covering Anthropic with an 'outperform' rating and a price target of $120 per share.
They expect the company to navigate through the competitive landscape and "capture a uniquely large addressable market."
Oppenheimer analysts have given Anthropic an 'outperform' rating as well, but with a higher price target of $150 per share.