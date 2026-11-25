'Avengers: Doomsday' fever: India advance bookings cross ₹60cr
What's the story
The much-anticipated Hollywood film, Avengers: Doomsday, has reportedly raked in a whopping ₹61.05cr in India through advance bookings across four show dates. The first day alone (December 17, Thursday) contributed a significant ₹25.72cr to this total, with the National Capital Region (NCR) being the top city for bookings at ₹4.44cr. Sacnilk reported these figures based on data from 2,359 shows at 282 cinemas across 82 cities as of Wednesday morning.
Booking breakdown
'Avengers: Doomsday' Day 1 advance ticket sales in numbers
The first day of Avengers: Doomsday saw a staggering 3.84 lakh tickets booked across 2,359 shows, resulting in an impressive occupancy rate of 56%.
The film's premium formats accounted for 10% of the gross on Day 1, contributing ₹2.61cr from just 10% of the shows (226).
English screenings dominated the gross revenue, accounting for a massive ₹21.55cr or about 83% from a total of 1,780 shows.
Language and format analysis
Language-wise gross and average ticket price
The first day of advance bookings for Avengers: Doomsday also revealed interesting insights into the film's performance across different languages and formats.
Standard 3D shows generated ₹10.55L and standard 2D shows ₹10.61L, while premium formats such as IMAX, 4DX, Dolby, ICE, and EPIQ contributed ₹2.61cr from just 10% of the shows.
The film's total gross on Day 1 was ₹25.72cr (without block seats), with an average ticket price (ATP) of ₹675 per ticket sold.
State performance
Top states contributing to 'Avengers: Doomsday' Day 1 collections
On a state level, Maharashtra emerged as the top contributor to Avengers: Doomsday's Day 1 advance bookings with ₹5.83cr (23% of the gross).
Delhi followed closely with ₹4.44cr and Karnataka with ₹4.29cr. The top 10 states held 90% of the film's total gross on its opening day.
The film is directed by the Russo brothers and stars Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, among others.