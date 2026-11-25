The first day of Avengers: Doomsday saw a staggering 3.84 lakh tickets booked across 2,359 shows, resulting in an impressive occupancy rate of 56%.

The film's premium formats accounted for 10% of the gross on Day 1, contributing ₹2.61cr from just 10% of the shows (226).

English screenings dominated the gross revenue, accounting for a massive ₹21.55cr or about 83% from a total of 1,780 shows.