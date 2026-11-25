'Avengers: Doomsday' to pay tribute to the late Patrick Stewart
What's the story
Patrick Stewart's final film, Avengers: Doomsday, will feature a special tribute to the legendary actor. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed this news while speaking to Entertainment Weekly. He said, "We're looking now at how we can put something together that honors and respects our friend." The film is scheduled for release on December 18 (December 17 in India).
Actor's dedication
Stewart's final day on set
Feige also remembered Stewart's last day on set, saying he gave a speech to the crew.
Director Anthony Russo added that Stewart was clearly struggling with his health but still delivered an outstanding performance.
"For him to have muscled through and delivered the performance that he did in that movie, and the experience that he delivered for all of us as collaborators, it made it intensely emotional," Russo said.
Character reprise
More about 'Avengers: Doomsday'
In Avengers: Doomsday, Stewart reprises his iconic role as Professor Charles Xavier. He stars alongside other X-Men actors such as Ian McKellen (Magneto), James Marsden (Cyclops), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), Kelsey Grammer (Beast), and Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler).
Director Joe Russo described Xavier as the "conscience" of the movie, adding that he shares an emotional scene with McKellen about forgiveness.
Actor's passing
Stewart's death and his legacy
Stewart passed away at the age of 86 on October 8 after a brief battle with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia.
He is survived by his wife, Sunny Ozell, whom he married in 2013.
The actor was known for his role as Professor X in the X-Men franchise, which started in 2000. He also appeared in Marvel's 2022 film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.