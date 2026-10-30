'Star Trek,' 'X-Men' actor Patrick Stewart dies at 86
What's the story
Patrick Stewart, the acclaimed actor who played Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men movies, has died at 86. His death was confirmed by his spokesperson Kelly Bush Novak on Thursday (local time). Stewart passed away after "a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia," Novak revealed in a statement.
Final moments
Family was by his side during his last moments
Stewart's family and friends were by his side during his last moments.
Novak wrote, "He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all."
"We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace."
Personal history
Stewart's troubled childhood and how it shaped him
Stewart was born on July 13, 1940, in Mirfield, Yorkshire, England.
His father, Alfred, was a World War II veteran who physically abused his wife, Gladys.
Growing up in such an environment made Stewart advocate for veterans and domestic abuse victims later.
"I managed to find my own refuge in acting. The stage was a far safer place for me than anything I had to live through at home," he wrote in a piece for The Guardian in 2009.
Career transition
How Stewart got cast in 'Star Trek'
Stewart, who had a successful career in classical theater in England, was relatively unknown in America when he was cast as Captain Picard.
The decision was made by Star Trek: The Next Generation producer Robert Justman after he saw Stewart lecture at UCLA and read Shakespeare.
Despite initial resistance from Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry, Stewart's audition won over the casting team.
Show's launch
'Star Trek' transformed Stewart's career
When Star Trek: The Next Generation premiered in September 1987, it received mixed reactions from fans who were used to the original series.
However, the show gained popularity with its third season finale, Best of Both Worlds, which featured Picard being abducted by an alien race called the Borg.
This marked a turning point for the series and Stewart's career.
Franchise influence
Stewart on playing Picard and Xavier
Stewart's portrayal of Captain Picard and Professor Xavier (X-Men) allowed him to delve into the complexities of these characters over many years.
"Both of them...I immensely admired for their morality, for their kindness, for their sensitivity, for their compassion," Stewart said in a 2017 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
He returned to the Star Trek universe after 17 years with CBS All Access series Star Trek: Picard in January 2020.
Career highlights
Other notable roles and achievements
Stewart's acting career spanned several decades, with notable roles in films like Excalibur (1981) and Dune (1984).
He received Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for his performances in Moby Dick (1998) and The Lion in Winter (2003).
His guest appearance on HBO's Extras earned him another Emmy nomination in 2006.
In 2015-16, he featured as British talk show host Walter Blunt on Blunt Talk, which earned him a third Golden Globe nomination.
Personal milestones
His marriages, knighthood, and other honors
Stewart got married three times: first to theater choreographer Sheila Falconer from 1966-1990, then to Star Trek producer Wendy Neuss from 2000-2003, and finally to jazz musician Sunny Ozell in 2013.
He had two kids with Falconer, Daniel Stewart, 59, and Sophie Alexandra Stewart, 54.
In 2001, Queen Elizabeth II appointed him an Officer of the Order of the British Empire on the New Year Honours list.
He was knighted by her in 2010.