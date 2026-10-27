AAP village head's son Tirath shot dead near Amritsar gurdwara
India
Tirath, son of an Aam Aadmi Party village head, was shot and killed near a gurdwara in a village in Punjab's Amritsar district on Monday night.
His friend Ranjit Singh was also hit, but was later reported to be out of danger.
Both were attacked as they left the gurdwara, and Tirath was declared dead by doctors.
Police probe rivalry involving Karaj Singh
Police think this might be tied to an old rivalry involving Tirath's family.
One accused, Gurdit Singh, reportedly had issues with Tirath's brother, Karaj Singh, an AAP block samiti member.
The family believes the attack happened after the men involved were stopped from taking drugs.
Four suspects from the same village have been named in a first information report, or FIR, and police are still searching for them.