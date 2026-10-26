Jannik Sinner to face Felix Auger-Aliassime before Australian Open: Details
What's the story
After a three-month hiatus, tennis men's singles world number one Jannik Sinner is set to return to the court. The Italian star has confirmed participation in an exhibition match before next year's Australian Open. Sinner, who last featured at Wimbledon, will take on Felix Auger-Aliassime on January 15, just two days ahead of the main draw's start. This will be their second consecutive meeting during the Australian Open's 'Opening Week.'
Return assurance
Sinner to play exhibition match
Sinner's participation in the One Point Slam further confirms his confidence about being fit for the first Grand Slam of the 2027 season.
Earlier this year, the Italian beat Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 4-6, 10-4 in an exhibition match before reaching the Australian Open semis. However, he was defeated by Novak Djokovic at that stage.
Head-to-head
Head-to-head record: Sinner 5-2 Auger-Aliassime
Sinner has an impressive 5-2 head-to-head record against Auger-Aliassime.
The Italian lost his first two matches to the Canadian in 2022 but has since won five straight encounters. At the 2024 Madrid quarter-finals, Sinner gave a walkover to Auger-Aliassime.
His most recent victory over Auger-Aliassime was in the Monte Carlo Masters quarterfinals, which paved the way to winning the Masters title.
Achievement
Sinner's incredible season
Sinner had an incredible run in 2026, winning six titles, including Wimbledon.
The Italian won the first five Masters 1000 events of the season - Indian Wells, Miami, Monte-Carlo, Madrid, and Rome - winning all matches while dropping just three sets.
With his victory in Rome, Sinner became the first player to win the first five Masters 1000 events in a season and only the second man after Djokovic to achieve a Career Golden Masters.
He finished the season with a 44-3 record.