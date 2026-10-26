iPad mini (2026) arrives with OLED display, A20 Pro chip

The iPad mini (2026) sports an 8.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen, making it the first in its series to feature such a display.

The tablet comes in Midnight and Starlight color options and offers storage capacities of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

It also supports Apple's new Smart Folio accessory, which is available for ₹8,500 in Navy Blue and Taupe colors.