iPad mini (2026) arrives with OLED display, A20 Pro chip
What's the story
Apple has officially launched the new iPad mini (2026) in India and other global markets. The tablet is priced at ₹82,900 for the Wi-Fi model with 128GB storage. The Wi-Fi + Cellular variant starts at ₹1,00,900. Pre-orders for this latest addition to Apple's tablet lineup will begin on October 28 via the Apple India website and the Apple Store app.
Design
First iPad mini to feature OLED display
The iPad mini (2026) sports an 8.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen, making it the first in its series to feature such a display.
The tablet comes in Midnight and Starlight color options and offers storage capacities of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.
It also supports Apple's new Smart Folio accessory, which is available for ₹8,500 in Navy Blue and Taupe colors.
Tech specs
A20 Pro chip powers the device
The new iPad mini is powered by Apple's A20 Pro chip, which is built on a 2nm process. It has a seven-core GPU with Neural Accelerators in each core.
The 128GB and 256GB models feature a five-core CPU, while the 512GB model packs a six-core CPU.
For connectivity, the tablet packs Apple's N1 wireless networking chip, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 6.0 for seamless connectivity with other devices.
Camera capabilities
A look at the cameras
The iPad mini (2026) features a 12MP Center Stage front camera and a rear-facing 12MP Wide sensor with Smart HDR 4 support.
The rear camera can record videos at up to 60fps in 4K resolution.
The tablet packs an 18.9Wh lithium-polymer battery that can deliver up to 10 hours of video playback on a single charge, according to Apple.
It also supports Apple Intelligence features and Siri AI.