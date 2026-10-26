Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant set for New Zeland A Tests

Both Bumrah and Pant are currently preparing for the New Zealand Tests that will succeed the ODI series.

The matches will be played in Wellington (November 19-23) and Christchurch (November 27-December 1).

According to Cricinfo, both players are training at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

While Pant reached the CoE on Friday, Bumrah arrived on Monday to fulfill mandatory return-to-play protocols ahead of any series.