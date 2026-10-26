Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant set for New Zeland A Tests
What's the story
Indian cricket stars Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant are likely to feature in the third unofficial Test match against New Zealand A, starting November 7 in Lincoln. However, Pant's inclusion is subject to fitness clearance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical staff. The red-ball games will lead up to the two-match Test series against New Zealand.
Training update
Bumrah, Pant training at CoE
Both Bumrah and Pant are currently preparing for the New Zealand Tests that will succeed the ODI series.
The matches will be played in Wellington (November 19-23) and Christchurch (November 27-December 1).
According to Cricinfo, both players are training at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.
While Pant reached the CoE on Friday, Bumrah arrived on Monday to fulfill mandatory return-to-play protocols ahead of any series.
Fitness status
Bumrah, Pant's injury updates
Bumrah was last seen in action during October's Asian Games in Japan, where India won gold.
He was rested for the white-ball series against West Indies at home, as well as for the T20I and ODI legs of the ongoing New Zealand tour.
Meanwhile, Pant is recovering from a side strain sustained during the Irani Cup. The injury had kept him out of Delhi's first Ranji Trophy game and the first two unofficial Tests against New Zealand A.
Replacement news
Will Pant feature in Tests?
As per Cricinfo, Pant has started light training at the CoE, including batting drills, but hasn't resumed wicketkeeping yet.
Earlier, Jharkhand's Kumar Kushagra was named as Pant's replacement for the first two four-dayers against New Zealand A.
Kushagra was recently named as a backup for Ishan Kishan too in the ongoing T20I series after Kishan suffered a right adductor strain.
Information
India's match-winners
Both Bumrah and Pant are India's acclaimed match-winners in Tests, especially overseas. They were central to India's success on the England tour last year, where the Shubman Gill-led side managed a thrilling 2-2 draw.