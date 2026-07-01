Aarika Srivastava and Vihaan killed in Mumbai tree collapses
India
Two children, 15-year-old Aarika Srivastava and 11-year-old Vihaan, lost their lives in separate tree collapse accidents in Mumbai.
Aarika was injured when a tree fell on her auto-rickshaw in Khar on May 10 and passed away a week later.
Just weeks after, Vihaan died instantly when a Peepal tree toppled onto his school van in Chembur.
Investigators find unstable roots, audits planned
Investigations found that both trees had unstable roots: one weakened by stones piled up during nearby construction, the other likely damaged by recent roadwork.
Rising temperatures may have made things worse for the trees.
After these tragedies, city officials say they'll start auditing older trees across the ward to help keep people safe.