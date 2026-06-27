Modi government to launch key digital health initiatives next week
What's the story
The Indian government is all set to launch a major upgrade of its digital public health infrastructure on June 29. The new initiative, which includes the revamped Aarogya Setu app, will be unveiled by Union Health Minister JP Nadda at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The move is aimed at creating a unified digital health ecosystem in India and simplifying access to healthcare services for citizens.
App evolution
New app will integrate with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission
The new and improved Aarogya Setu app will be integrated with the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). It will allow users to create and manage their Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA), access and share digital health records, and use consent-based health information exchange services. The app will also provide AI-powered health insights, wearable device integration, medication reminders, family health management tools, and OPD registration through Scan & Register feature.
Additional offerings
App to offer hospital bill payments, help find nearby services
The revamped Aarogya Setu app will also offer hospital bill payments through Scan & Pay feature, and help users find nearby hospitals, blood banks, ambulance services among others. The government hopes this app will reduce fragmentation across multiple digital platforms while making the healthcare services more accessible to the citizens.
New tools
Enhanced Ayushman App and WhatsApp-based chatbot 'Ayushman Sarathi'
Along with the upgraded Aarogya Setu app, the government will also launch an enhanced Ayushman App. This will serve as a consolidated digital platform for beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY). The "Ayushman Sarathi" WhatsApp-based chatbot is another initiative aimed at improving accessibility for PM-JAY beneficiaries by allowing them to access health scheme services through WhatsApp.
Infrastructure launch
National Health Claims Exchange (NHCX) to be launched
The government will also launch the National Health Claims Exchange (NHCX), a digital public infrastructure to standardize health insurance claims processing across providers and payers. The move is expected to speed up the exchange of claims information between hospitals, insurers, and government health schemes while reducing administrative burdens. To support interoperability across healthcare systems, the Health Ministry will introduce a national Drug Registry and Common LOINC Codes for India (CLCI).