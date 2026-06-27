The move is aimed at creating a unified digital health ecosystem in India

Modi government to launch key digital health initiatives next week

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:02 pm Jun 27, 202606:02 pm

What's the story

The Indian government is all set to launch a major upgrade of its digital public health infrastructure on June 29. The new initiative, which includes the revamped Aarogya Setu app, will be unveiled by Union Health Minister JP Nadda at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The move is aimed at creating a unified digital health ecosystem in India and simplifying access to healthcare services for citizens.