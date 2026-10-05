AASU and CJP spar over Assam 'School Thik Karo' campaign
India
AASU and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) are in a heated debate about CJP's School Thik Karo campaign, which checks on the state of government schools across Assam.
While CJP says it's all about improving education, AASU General Secretary Samiran Phukan worries these visits could stir up trouble in an already tense region.
CJP invites AASU to join #SchoolThikKoroAbhiyan
After facing criticism, CJP invited AASU to join their #SchoolThikKoroAbhiyan, saying student welfare should come before politics.
They also recognized AASU's important role in Assam's history but urged everyone to focus on fixing schools together instead of arguing.