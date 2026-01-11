Next Article
Abandoned bag near Nitesh Rane's house sparks brief security scare
India
A random bag left outside Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane's bungalow in Mumbai on Sunday morning had everyone on edge for a bit.
Security teams quickly cordoned off the area and called in bomb experts, but it turned out to be a false alarm.
Just shoes, clothes, and a friendly note
When police checked the bag, all they found were some shoes, clothes, and a note: "shoes and clothes are free. Anybody can take it."
CCTV footage led them to a US tourist in his 40s who'd already left for Goa—so no threat here, just someone giving away their stuff.
The area was cleared soon after, with police confirming there was no security issue.