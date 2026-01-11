Odisha: IndiaOne Air crash-landing sparks safety probe
A nine-seater IndiaOne Air plane made a forced landing near Rourkela, Odisha on January 10, leaving six people—including both pilots—injured.
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) began an official probe the next day, teaming up with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to review what happened and check if safety protocols were followed.
Quick response and ongoing care
The Odisha government is working closely with investigators and has set up a control room to keep everyone updated.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi promised full support for the injured; two passengers were airlifted to Mumbai for extra care while others are recovering in Rourkela. Thankfully, all six are stable now.
Meanwhile, IndiaOne Air flights in the region are running as usual.