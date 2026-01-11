Toxic foam covers Yamuna as Delhi faces river pollution crisis

The Yamuna River in Delhi is once again blanketed with toxic foam, especially near Kalindi Kunj. The froth clings to boats and floats alongside all sorts of trash—plastic bottles, flowers, even human hair. Environmentalist Pankaj Kumar points out that the water quality has actually gotten worse since last October's Chhath festival.

Pollution levels way above safe limits A recent report found the river's Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) at some spots is over eight times higher than what's considered safe.

Fecal bacteria counts are also off the charts—tens of thousands higher than allowed—which means the water isn't just dirty, it's risky.

Sewage and weak enforcement are big problems Most of this pollution comes from untreated or poorly treated sewage being dumped straight into the river.

Volunteers say clean-up efforts are tough because of the strong stench and health risks, and dumping still happens despite official bans.

Even though there's a ₹5,000 fine for illegal dumping, there aren't enough warning signs or strict checks at the ghats to really stop it.