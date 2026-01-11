Next Article
Activists urge Modi to raise Ariha Shah's case with German Chancellor
With German Chancellor Friedrich Merz visiting India soon, activists and lawmakers are urging PM Modi to bring up the case of Ariha Shah—a five-year-old Indian girl kept in German foster care since 2021.
She was taken from her parents over abuse claims that were dropped after no evidence was found.
Why does it matter?
Ariha has been moved through five foster homes in less than five years, while her parents face huge bills from German authorities—₹22 lakh so far, plus ₹55,000 each month until she turns 18.
Many say this goes against her rights to family and cultural identity under the UN Convention.
Lawmakers are calling this a key moment for India to help reunite Ariha with her family.