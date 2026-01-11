North India braces for severe cold wave tomorrow

Northern India is likely to witness a severe cold wave on Thursday, January 12. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted temperatures in some areas could drop to as low as two degrees Celsius. The IMD has issued alerts for several states, including Rajasthan , Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Himachal Pradesh. Severe cold wave conditions are expected to continue disrupting daily life across the northwest region.

Temperature forecast Delhi to witness minimum temperatures of 2-4°C Delhi is expected to record a minimum temperature between two and four degrees Celsius. Devendra Tripathi, founder of Mausam Tak and weather vlogger for Kisan Tak, confirmed the widespread impact of this cold wave. He said, "The cold wave of the north is reaching Kutch of Gujarat, Punjab in the west, and Rajasthan."

Fog impact Dense fog likely to disrupt visibility in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar The IMD has also warned of dense to very dense fog in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. This could lead to low visibility, making driving difficult and possibly causing power line tripping. While the north shivers under this cold wave, parts of South India are expected to witness cloudy weather conditions in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka. However, Devendra clarified that rain is unlikely for central India during this period.