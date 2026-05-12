Abbas Araghchi to attend BRICS summit in Delhi amid tensions
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is heading to New Delhi for the BRICS Foreign Ministers Summit on May 14-15, joining foreign ministers from Brazil, Russia, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Indonesia.
With tensions heating up in West Asia, his visit signals India's effort to stay connected and relevant in the region.
Araghchi urges BRICS cooperation for stability
Araghchi's trip comes just before Prime Minister Modi heads to the United Arab Emirates, a sign that India is stepping up its diplomatic game in West Asia.
Before arriving, Araghchi spoke with India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar about recent attacks and called out the US and Israel for escalating conflict.
He also pushed for more teamwork among BRICS countries to keep things stable.
Meanwhile, India raised concerns over attacks on its ships but got reassurance from Iran that their joint Chabahar port project is still moving forward despite all the drama.