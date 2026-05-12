Abbas Araghchi to attend BRICS summit in Delhi amid tensions

Araghchi urges BRICS cooperation for stability

Araghchi's trip comes just before Prime Minister Modi heads to the United Arab Emirates, a sign that India is stepping up its diplomatic game in West Asia.

Before arriving, Araghchi spoke with India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar about recent attacks and called out the US and Israel for escalating conflict.

He also pushed for more teamwork among BRICS countries to keep things stable.

Meanwhile, India raised concerns over attacks on its ships but got reassurance from Iran that their joint Chabahar port project is still moving forward despite all the drama.