Abdul Hakeem, Shaheen PU principal, accused of stopping patriotic chants
India
Abdul Hakeem, principal of Shaheen PU College in Bidar, is in trouble after a local resident accused him of stopping students from chanting Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata Ki Jai during Independence Day celebrations.
The complaint says Hakeem called these slogans as being tied to one religious group, sparking controversy.
Bidar principal booked under BNS sections
The allegations don't stop there. Hakeem is also accused of showing religious bias and keeping a student inside a room for nearly an hour, which some say amounted to mental harassment.
Police have booked him under Sections 126(2), 352 and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), while protests by Hindu groups have been triggered and an official investigation is underway.