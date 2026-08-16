Abdul Mutaleb arrested for allegedly threatening Himanta Biswa Sarma
India
Abdul Mutaleb, a tailor, was arrested in Morigaon district after allegedly posting a death threat against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during the chief minister's Independence Day speech live stream.
The comment reportedly included pro-Pakistan slogans and anti-India remarks, as it appeared during the live broadcast.
Mobile traced to Mutaleb, relatives detained
Police traced the threatening comment to a mobile number registered in Mutaleb's name and arrested him in Morigaon district Friday night.
They also detained his father, brother, and another person for questioning.
Investigators are now digging into Mutaleb's social media activity to confirm whether he made the post himself and to understand what drove him to do it.