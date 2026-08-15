Afghanistan beat Ireland in 5th ODI, complete series whitewash: Stats
What's the story
Afghanistan overcome Ireland in the 5th and final ODI on Saturday in Belfast. Ireland scored a commendable 298/7 in 50 overs. Harry Tector (53) and Curtis Campher (96) starred for the side with superb fifties. Azmatullah Omarzai took a three-fer. In response, the Afghans were 22/2 before Sediqullah Atal and Rahmat Shah added a 201-run stand to floor the hosts. Afghanistan scored 302/4.
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Afghanistan beat Ireland 4-0
After the first match was washed out due to rain, the Afghans showed their mettle in the remaining 4 ODIs. In terms of the H2H record between the two teams in ODIs, Afghanistan own 22 wins. Meanwhile, Ireland have secured 13 victories (NR: 1).
Ireland innings
How did Ireland's innings pan out?
Ireland were reduced to 99/4 in the 19th over before Campher joined Tector.
The latter added 40 runs with Cade Carmichael for the 3rd wicket before Campher put on a 55-run stand for the 5th wicket.
After Tector's dismissal, Campher managed a solid 72-run stand with George Dockrell and another powerful 64-run partnership alongside Jordan Neill.
Saleem Safi robbed Campher off his hundred.
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Omarzai leads Afghanistan's charge
Omarzai picked 3/74 from his 10 overs. Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi bowled 10 overs and clocked 0/53. Mohammad Saleem Safi claimed 1/62 from 10 overs. Allah Ghazanfar bowled 8 overs and picked 2/34. Nangeyalia Kharoti bowled 8 overs and picked 1/51. Hashmatullah Shahidi managed 0/19.
Runs
15th ODI fifty for Tector
Tector scored an 80-ball 53 (4s: 4). With this knock, he has amassed 2,098 runs from 58 matches (53 innings) at 44.63.
He slammed his 15th ODI fifty (100s: 5).
As per Cricinfo, in nine matches versus Afghanistan, the batter has smashed 323 runs at 35.88 (100s: 1, 50s: 1).
In 16 home matches, he owns 638 runs at 45.57 (100s: 2, 50s: 5).
Campher
Successive ODI fifties from Campher's blade
Campher scored 96 runs off 84 balls, slamming 7 fours and 4 sixes.
He has scored 1,320 runs from 47 ODIs (39 innings) at 35.67 (100s: 1, 50s: 9).
Versus Afghanistan, he owns 357 runs from 9 matches 39.66.
Notably, he slammed his 2nd successive fifty of the series, registering 84 previously.
In 9 home matches, he has 334 runs at 41.75 (50s: 3).
Omarzai
Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai completes 50 wickets in ODI cricket
Omarzai attained a milestone of 50 wickets in ODIs.
Omarzai became the 8th Afghanistan bowler to clock 50-plus ODI wickets.
Omarzai (52) joined the likes of Rashid Khan (226), Mohammad Nabi (177), Dawlat Zadran (115), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (101), Gulbadin Naib (74), Hamid Hassan (59) and Fazalhaq Farooqi (54).
Omarzai owns 52 scalps from 48 matches at an average of 28.28.
Chase
Atal's 98 and Shah's 143* help AFG win
Afghanistan lost openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran early on to be 22/2.
However, Atal and Shah took control and built the innings slowly before opening up.
Both players complemented each other with a record stand of 201.
Atal was dismissed for 98 before Shah and Omarzai added 56 runs.
It was Shah's unbeaten 143 which helped the Afghans seal victory.
Atal
Atal slams his 5th ODI fifty
Atal, who scored 143 in the 4th ODI, hit a superb 98. He slammed 7 fours and 3 sixes.
In 18 ODIs, he owns 732 runs at 43.05. He recorded his 5th fifty (100s: 2).
In 4 matches against Ireland, he owns 313 runs at 78.25 (100s: 1, 50s: 1).
With his 20th, he completed 1,500 runs in List A cricket (now 1,578).
Shah
Shah stands tall with 143*, attains these records
Shah's 143* had 13 fours and 2 sixes. He faced 133 balls.
With this effort, he has amassed 4,300 ODI runs from 132 matches at 35.83. Shah clocked his 6th ODI hundred (50s: 33).
Shah surpassed 1,000 ODI runs versus Ireland. From 32 matches, he owns 1,070 runs at 36.89 (100s: 3, 50s: 5).
Shah also recorded his career-best ODI score.
Do you know?
Over 1,900 away ODI runs for Shah
As per Cricinfo, playing his 55th away ODI match (home of opposition), Shah has amassed 1,920 runs at 38.4. He smashed his 3rd away hundred (50s: 14). Shah raced to 6,998 runs in List A cricket (100s: 12, 50s: 50).
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Liam McCarthy claims 3/47 for Ireland
Liam McCarthy claimed 3/47 for Ireland from 10 overs. He bowled one maiden. Playing his 5th ODI, the bowler has amassed 9 wickets at 33.44. He recorded his best figures.
Twitter Post
4-0 win!
𝐀𝐅𝐆𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐍 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐏𝐋𝐄𝐓𝐄 𝐀 𝟒–𝟎 𝐒𝐄𝐑𝐈𝐄𝐒 𝐕𝐈𝐂𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘 𝐎𝐕𝐄𝐑 𝐈𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐃! 🔥— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 15, 2026
AfghanAtalan produced a magnificent run chase in the fifth and final ODI and successfully chased down Ireland’s 299-run target to secure a six-wicket victory and complete a… pic.twitter.com/VrlXqRlbdu