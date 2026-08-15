Ireland's Harry Tector, Curtis Campher shine with fifties versus Afghanistan
What's the story
Ireland's Harry Tector and Curtis Campher shone with fifties versus Afghanistan in the 5th ODI on Saturday. The match is being held at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. Ireland managed a sound 298/7 in 50 overs. Tector scored a fine 53 as Campher stood tall with a gutsy knock of 96. Here we decode their performance and stats.
Summary
A series of partnerships help Ireland
Ireland were reduced to 99/4 in the 19th over before Campher joined Tector.
Tector added 40 runs with Cade Carmichael for the 3rd wicket before Campher put on a 55-run stand for the 5th wicket.
After Tector's dismissal, Campher managed a solid 72-run stand with George Dockrell and another powerful 64-run partnership alongside Jordan Neill.
Saleem Safi robbed Campher off his hundred.
Tector
15th ODI fifty for Tector
Tector scored an 80-ball 53 (4s: 4).
With this knock, he has amassed 2,098 runs from 58 matches (53 innings) at 44.63. He slammed his 15th ODI fifty (100s: 5).
As per Cricinfo, in nine matches versus Afghanistan, the batter has smashed 323 runs at 35.88 (100s: 1, 50s: 1).
In 16 home matches, he owns 638 runs at 45.57 (100s: 2, 50s: 5).
Campher
Successive ODI fifties from Campher's blade
Campher scored 96 runs off 84 balls, slamming 7 fours and 4 sixes.
He has scored 1,320 runs from 47 ODIs (39 innings) at 35.67 (100s: 1, 50s: 9).
Versus Afghanistan, he owns 357 runs from 9 matches 39.66.
Notably, he slammed his 2nd successive fifty of the series, registering 84 previously.
In 9 home matches, he has 334 runs at 41.75 (50s: 3).