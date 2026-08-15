Ireland's Harry Tector, Curtis Campher shine with fifties versus Afghanistan

Ireland were reduced to 99/4 in the 19th over before Campher joined Tector.

Tector added 40 runs with Cade Carmichael for the 3rd wicket before Campher put on a 55-run stand for the 5th wicket.

After Tector's dismissal, Campher managed a solid 72-run stand with George Dockrell and another powerful 64-run partnership alongside Jordan Neill.

Saleem Safi robbed Campher off his hundred.