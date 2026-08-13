Curtis Campher slams his maiden ODI fifty against Afghanistan: Stats
What's the story
Afghanistan clinched the five-match ODI series against Ireland with a commanding victory in the fourth match. Afghanistan won the penultimate fixture by 42 runs at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. Riding on tons from Ibrahim Zadran and Sediqullah Atal, the visitors racked up 343/9 in 50 overs. Despite Andrew Balbirnie's ton and a late effort from Curtis Campher, Ireland perished on 301.
Chase
How the chase panned out
Ireland's chase was off to a slow start. Despite a fruitful 48-run opening stand, the hosts were down to 53/2 in 11.3 overs.
Andrew Balbirnie, who held his fort and added a few valuable partnerships, kept Ireland alive in the chase.
Taking them past 200, Balbirnie completed his century. However, Rashid Khan's spell proved to be a game-changer. He picked up three wickets to derail the chase.
Knock
Blistering knock from Campher
After Ireland were four down (142/4), Balbirnie added 73 runs with Curtis Campher.
While Balbirnie's dismissal changed the dynamics, Campher went all out. He kept on fighting till the end with a blistering knock.
Campher smashed a fine 84 off 46, a knock laced with 8 fours and 5 sixes.
However, he was the ninth wicket to fall as Ireland perished for 301 in 48 overs.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
Campher, the pace-bowling all-rounder who also bowled eight overs in the match, completed his eighth half-century in the format.
In 46 ODIs, the Irish all-rounder has raced to 1,224 runs at an average of 34. His tally includes a strike rate of 82.47.
Campher, who recorded his maiden ODI fifty against Afghanistan, also has a ton in the format.