Curtis Campher slams his maiden ODI fifty against Afghanistan: Stats

Ireland's chase was off to a slow start. Despite a fruitful 48-run opening stand, the hosts were down to 53/2 in 11.3 overs.

Andrew Balbirnie, who held his fort and added a few valuable partnerships, kept Ireland alive in the chase.

Taking them past 200, Balbirnie completed his century. However, Rashid Khan's spell proved to be a game-changer. He picked up three wickets to derail the chase.