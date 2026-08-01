5th ODI, Sediqullah Atal and Rahmat Shah floor Ireland: Stats
What's the story
Afghanistan overcome Ireland in the 5th and final ODI on Saturday in Belfast. Ireland scored 298/7 in 50 overs. In response, the Afghans managed 302/4 in 48.5 overs. Sediqullah Atal smashed 98 whereas Rahmat Shah hit an unbeaten 143. Atal and Shah were part of a 201-run stand off 210 balls. Here are further details and stats.
Duo
A brilliant effort from the duo
Afghanistan lost openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran early on to be 22/2.
However, Atal and Shah took control and built the innings slowly before opening up.
Both players complemented each other with a record stand of 201.
Atal was dismissed for 98 before Shah and Omarzai added 56 runs.
It was Shah's unbeaten 143 which helped the Afghans seal victory.
Atal
Atal slams his 5th ODI fifty
Atal, who scored 143 in the 4th ODI, hit a superb 98. He slammed 7 fours and 3 sixes.
In 18 ODIs, he owns 732 runs at 43.05. He recorded his 5th fifty (100s: 2).
In 4 matches against Ireland, he owns 313 runs at 78.25 (100s: 1, 50s: 1).
With his 20th, he completed 1,500 runs in List A cricket (now 1,578).
Shah
Shah stands tall with 143*, attains these records
Shah's 143* had 13 fours and 2 sixes. He faced 133 balls.
With this effort, he has amassed 4,300 ODI runs from 132 matches at 35.83. Shah clocked his 6th ODI hundred (50s: 33).
As per Cricinfo, Shah surpassed 1,000 ODI runs versus Ireland. From 32 matches, he owns 1,070 runs at 36.89 (100s: 3, 50s: 5).
Shah also recorded his career-best ODI score.
Do you know?
Over 1,900 away ODI runs for Shah
Playing his 55th away ODI match (home of opposition), Shah has amassed 1,920 runs at 38.4. He smashed his 3rd away hundred (50s: 14). Shah has also raced to 6,998 runs in List A cricket (100s: 12, 50s: 50).
Information
7th-highest stand for AFG in ODIs
Atal and Shah recorded the 7th-highest stand for AFG in ODIs (any wicket). Meanwhile, this is also Afghanistan's highest partnership for the 3rd wicket in ODIs.