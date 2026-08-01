5th ODI, Sediqullah Atal and Rahmat Shah floor Ireland: Stats

Afghanistan lost openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran early on to be 22/2.

However, Atal and Shah took control and built the innings slowly before opening up.

Both players complemented each other with a record stand of 201.

Atal was dismissed for 98 before Shah and Omarzai added 56 runs.

It was Shah's unbeaten 143 which helped the Afghans seal victory.